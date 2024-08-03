State of emergency issued in Florida, 90% chance of tropical depression developing: What to expect

NEW YORK — A tropical disturbance near Cuba is taking aim at Florida and could strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend.

It has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the weekend and a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next seven days. If this strengthens to a named storm, it would be called Debby.

Regardless of how strong the potential storm will be, it's forecast to bring up to 6 to 8 inches of rain to parts of Florida's west coast as well as the Georgia and South Carolina coast.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 54 counties.

A tropical storm warning is in effect in Florida from East Cape Sable to Boca Grande, including Naples.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the Florida Keys, the southern coast of the Florida peninsula and the west coast of the Florida peninsula, including Tampa.

A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of the west coast of the Florida peninsula.

The current forecast track calls for the system to become a tropical depression by Saturday morning as it moves across Cuba.

The outer bands will reach South Florida on Saturday morning and bring scattered thunderstorms, heavy downpours and gusty winds.

The storm will continue to strengthen as it closes in on the west coast of the Florida Peninsula and is forecast to come ashore Sunday or Sunday night. Flash flooding is a threat on Sunday.

By Monday morning, the storm will move into the Atlantic Ocean or near the Southeast coast, potentially bringing rain and wind to the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastline. But this forecast could change.

Heavy rain will likely impact coastal areas of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina through Wednesday.

Atlantic hurricane season ramps up throughout August and typically peaks in September.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an above-average hurricane season this year. NOAA scientists predict between 17 and 25 named storms, compared to an average of 14; between eight and 13 hurricanes, compared to an average of seven; and between four and seven major hurricanes, compared to an average of three.

