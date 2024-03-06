'Starvemaxxing' is a dangerous body image trend appealing to young men online. Experts caution against constant comparison on social media.

Editor’s Note: This article contains mentions of eating disorders and disordered eating. Please take care while reading, and note the helpful resources at the end of this story.

The "looksmaxxing" trend on TikTok, which encourages users to maximize their looks to appear more attractive, has become increasingly popular with young men and teen boys. In fact, the hashtag #looksmaxxing has over 186,000 posts credited to it on the platform, with some videos focusing on healthy routines to "glow up," including lifting weights, adopting a skin care routine and drinking more water.

However, one subset of the trend, called "starvemaxxing," is raising red flags among medical experts and some young male TikTokers alike due to its unhealthy focus on restricting food. While some users who engage in the trend say they are simply dieting, experts warn that "starvemaxxing" could be more closely associated with an eating disorder.

"From the eating disorder perspective, any kind of restricting is harmful to the body and it can put people at risk of developing an eating disorder," Elizabet Altunkara, director of education at the National Eating Disorders Association, told Yahoo News in an interview. "When this gets to an extreme, then they might be suffering from an eating disorder."

Young men on social media are pushing back at ‘starvemaxxing’

As this subtrend has become popular online, several social media users have spoken out against it.

"You're going to destroy so many things once you realize, 'Oh yeah, I need to eat,'" Ayden McCloskey, a professional MMA fighter, (@aboveayden) says in a video posted Jan. 11. McCloskey also noted that starving yourself could be counterproductive, as certain diets are linked to lower testosterone levels.

“I have seen starvemaxxing before and I believe it is a common path towards ED [eating disorders],” McCloskey told Yahoo News in an email. “Many people starve themselves as a poor means towards weight loss but the starvemaxxing glorification is something that reminds me of the first [instances] of “photoshop” and unrealistic standards.”

"Make sure you eat a lot and exercise a lot," Francisco Lachowski, a Brazilian model used as a poster child for many looksmaxxing posts (@chicolachowski13), says in a video posted by @motivationalimprovement on Dec. 28. "Don't do the whole starvemaxxing thing. That's kind of weird."

Where do men fit into the eating disorder discussion?

Notably, these trends are specifically affecting young men, who haven't always been at the center of eating disorder or body image discussions.

"There's a term that's used, the SWAG stereotype: skinny, white and affluent girl — is what it means to have an eating disorder," Dr. Rebecca Kamody, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at the Yale Child Study Center, told Yahoo News.

According to a study from the Association for Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, men account for 25% of all eating disorders and by the time the symptoms begin to reveal themselves, these cases often are already severe. Dr. Blake Woodside told Yahoo Life separately that this is often the case due to poor screening for eating disorders in boys and because men often wait longer before seeking treatment.

Kamody also said that she’s seen an increase in body image and muscle dysmorphia issues in her practice when it comes to teenage males, which she said is in line with what many people in the field have experienced.

Muscle dysmorphia, which is a form of body dysmorphic disorder, is often found in men who become overly worried they are not muscular or big enough.

How social media affects body image

“Body image concerns and eating concerns are not something new for kids and adolescents to be experiencing, but we absolutely have seen an uptick with the pandemic and more use of smartphones and social media,” Kamody said.

Experts have cited social media as a source of body dissatisfaction before, especially with the rise of enhanced filters and the acceptance of cosmetic procedures. Still, trends like "looksmaxxing" and "starvemaxxing" are gaining steam online.

“There’s a number of factors that can come into play, and one of them is constant comparison,” Kamody said. “When we think about generations before, it was just about having to compare yourself to peers. ... Now the rapid delivery of what you’re seeing on your phone all the time and the filtering of things, so the idea of what it means to be OK is different.”

People can strive to change their looks without falling into a disorder, as long as it doesn’t cause “functional impairment” — affecting health or how someone functions in their life. Altunkara told Yahoo News that someone could engage in disordered eating but still not qualify for an eating disorder diagnosis. So even if someone decides to start an aggressive diet, their behavior isn’t classified as an issue until it begins to affect their daily life.

What TikTok is doing to combat ‘starvemaxxing’

TikTok itself has tried to minimize the popularity of these trends by putting encouraging messages when “looksmaxxing,” “starvemaxxing” or other weight-related issues are searched — even refusing to show videos in some cases.

The platform also includes resources for those struggling with eating disorders and body image issues, such as the phone number for the National Alliance for Eating Disorders and a checklist of action items.

“You are more than your weight,” the TikTok statement reads. “If you or someone you know has questions about body image, food, or exercise — it is important to know that help is out there and you are not alone. … Please remember to take care of yourselves and each other.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder or disordered eating habits, contact the National Alliance for Eating Disorders at 866-662-1235. You can also connect with a Crisis Text Line counselor at no charge by texting the word "HOME" to 741741. Visit the alliance's website to learn more about the possible warning signs of eating disorders and disordered eating.