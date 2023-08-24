Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales reportedly to resign after he kissed player at World Cup final

Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales will resign from his post days after he kissed Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup final, according to multiple reports.

This reports came only hours after FIFA opened up a disciplinary investigation into Rubiales after he appeared to forcibly kiss Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup on Sunday. Rubiales apologized the following day, but that wasn't enough to stop the calls for his resignation. Multiple other agencies and high-ranking officials, including Spanish second deputy prime minister Yolada Díaz, asked that he resign.

It's unclear if Rubiales will still face punishment for his actions. Rubiales was elected president of the Spanish soccer federation in 2018 after a long playing career.