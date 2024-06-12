Southern Miss college football player found shot to death in his car: Police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A University of Southern Mississippi football player was found shot to death in his car Tuesday night, police said.

Marcus "MJ" Daniels Jr., 21, was found unresponsive in his vehicle on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hattiesburg police are investigating the death and urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the Daniels family," Hattiesburg Police Chief Hardy Sims said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are doing all that we can to locate the perpetrators to bring justice to the victim and his family."

Daniels, of Lucedale, Mississippi, played his first season at Southern Miss in the fall, after transferring from the University of Mississippi his junior year.

"The University of Southern Mississippi and the Department of Athletics mourn the loss of M.J. Daniels whose life was lost Tuesday evening during an incident that occurred off campus," the school said in a statement. "We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Southern Miss mourns the loss of MJ Daniels 💛



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Daniels family, friends, and Southern Miss community.



🔗 » https://t.co/NI34HYQ1Wy#SMTTT pic.twitter.com/GEN9bD3h3i — Southern Miss 🔝 (@USMGoldenEagles) June 12, 2024

During his only season with the team, the cornerback had 29 tackles in 12 games and tied for the team lead in interceptions, with three, the school said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of MJ Daniels," head coach Will Hall said on social media. "His smile was infectious and lit up the room. Please keep MJ's loved ones and our Southern Miss family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Counseling services have been made available to members of the Golden Eagle football program and those close to the university, the school said.

Police said they are working closely with the university and local officials amid the investigation.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to felony arrests, police said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.