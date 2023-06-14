National

South braces for severe weather, dangerous heat: Latest forecast

By Melissa Griffin, Teddy Grant, Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News

ABC News

By Melissa Griffin, Teddy Grant, Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News

NEW YORK — The South is bracing for severe weather on Wednesday, including strong tornadoes, powerful winds and large hail.

The bull's-eye will be from Jackson, Mississippi, to Montgomery, Alabama, to Albany, Georgia, where winds could reach 80 mph or higher. But the severe weather could stretch as far west as eastern Texas and as far east as Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta; Tallahassee, Florida; and Savannah, Georgia.

On Thursday, the threat for hail and winds will be in two pockets: one in Kansas and Oklahoma, and another along the Gulf Coast from Mississippi to Florida.

The South is also facing dangerous heat.

On Tuesday, McAllen, Texas, hit a record high of 103 degrees.

Alerts are in effect Wednesday from Florida to Louisiana to Texas, where temperatures could reach 98 degrees in Austin and 110 degrees in Loredo, Texas. The heat index -- what temperature it feels like with humidity -- could climb to a scorching 119 degrees.

On Thursday, the record heat will set in from Houston to New Orleans, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

By Friday, record highs are expected in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, New Orleans and Miami, with a heat index close to 120 degrees.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!