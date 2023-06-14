South braces for severe weather, dangerous heat: Latest forecast

NEW YORK — The South is bracing for severe weather on Wednesday, including strong tornadoes, powerful winds and large hail.

The bull's-eye will be from Jackson, Mississippi, to Montgomery, Alabama, to Albany, Georgia, where winds could reach 80 mph or higher. But the severe weather could stretch as far west as eastern Texas and as far east as Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta; Tallahassee, Florida; and Savannah, Georgia.

On Thursday, the threat for hail and winds will be in two pockets: one in Kansas and Oklahoma, and another along the Gulf Coast from Mississippi to Florida.

The South is also facing dangerous heat.

On Tuesday, McAllen, Texas, hit a record high of 103 degrees.

Alerts are in effect Wednesday from Florida to Louisiana to Texas, where temperatures could reach 98 degrees in Austin and 110 degrees in Loredo, Texas. The heat index -- what temperature it feels like with humidity -- could climb to a scorching 119 degrees.

On Thursday, the record heat will set in from Houston to New Orleans, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

By Friday, record highs are expected in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, New Orleans and Miami, with a heat index close to 120 degrees.

