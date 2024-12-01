Sources: Big Ten to fine Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 for postgame fight following Wolverines' win

Michigan and Ohio State are facing financial ramifications for the fight that took place after the Wolverines’ win over the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Per Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, the Big Ten is going to fine each school $100,000 for the melee. It began after Michigan players attempted to plant a flag at the midfield logo of Ohio Stadium. Buckeyes' players took offense to the attempt and, well, things escalated from there.

A fight has broken out between Michigan and Ohio State after The Game pic.twitter.com/XPwdAjfYzN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

The fight appeared over after round one, but it reignited after Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer grabbed the Michigan flag. That started a sequel and it took more time for players to be separated.

A Michigan flag is planted in the center of The Shoe and things get even more heated between Ohio State and Michigan pic.twitter.com/fPcvJ6Z8ND — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

Police attempting to break up the fight used pepper spray on at least one occasion. The Ohio State University Police Department confirmed that pepper spray was used in a statement on Saturday and said that it was reviewing what happened on the field.