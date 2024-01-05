Snow, wintry mix on the way for Northeast

NEW YORK — A winter storm is moving through the Southern Plains on Friday with heavy rain and snow falling from Texas to Kansas. The storm will continue to move east with a snowy, rainy mix on the way for the Northeast this weekend.

Fifteen states are on alert for winter weather from Georgia to Maine.

The storm will continue to move east Friday with snow and ice alerts issued from New Mexico to Arkansas. Locally, some areas there could see a couple of inches of snow on top of icy glaze.

Farther south, the storm will produce thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds and even a small threat for tornadoes from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

Localized flooding is possible in urban areas such as Houston and New Orleans.

Friday night into Saturday, an icy mix with snow and freezing rain will move into the southern Appalachians from northern Georgia into the Carolinas. Snow and ice alerts have been issued.

Rain will begin in Washington, D.C., and the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon.

Rain will begin in Philadelphia around noon on Saturday and will continue through the afternoon. Some ice pellets and snow could mix in, but no accumulation is expected.

In New York City, the rain and snow mix will begin around 3 p.m. Saturday and will continue into the evening hours. It could end as early as midnight.

New York City, which has not seen 1 inch of snow in a single day since Feb. 13, 2022, is not expected to receive much in the way of snow accumulation. But, as you move into New Jersey or the Lower Hudson Valley, the snow gradient could be very high.

Parts of the western and northern New York City suburbs could get up to half a foot of snow Saturday evening.

Boston is under a winter storm watch, with more than 4 inches of snow possible. The snow will end in Boston on Sunday afternoon with some wrap-around moisture as the storm departs.

The heaviest snow with this storm will be from West Virginia to the Poconos in Pennsylvania and then through northwest New Jersey, the Catskills in New York and into the Berkshires in Massachusetts, where nearly a foot of snow is possible.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.