Small plane crashes with 5 aboard in Pennsylvania

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, PA — A Beechcraft Bonanza crashed in Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon with five people aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The small aircraft went down near a retirement village south of Lancaster Airport, the Manheim Borough Police Department told ABC News.

The plane had just departed from the airport shortly before it crashed, authorities said during a briefing on Sunday evening, adding that the plane might have skidded about 100 feet after it first made contact with the ground.

No one was hurt on the ground, officials confirmed.

All five passengers were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where trauma and emergency teams were at the ready to provide care, according to hospital spokesperson.

Two of the patients were later transported to Lehigh Valley Health Network’s burn center by PennSTAR flight crews, the spokesperson said, and one patient was transported there by ground ambulance. Two patients remain hospitalized at Lancaster General as of Sunday night, they added.

The plane crash occurred around 3 p.m., according to the FAA, which said it will investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board is also monitoring the situation

According to audio from Air Traffic Control, the pilot told the Lancaster Airport control tower that his plane "has an open door we need to return for landing."

ATC then cleared the plane to return, but a few seconds later the controller told the plane to "pull up," the audio revealed.

Images taken by witnesses and shared with ABC News showed flames and smoke billowing from the crash site in Lititz, Manheim Township.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro posted a statement on X.com saying, "Our team at @PAStatePolice is on the ground assisting local first responders following the small private plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township. All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues, and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

Information will be released as it becomes available, the NTSB said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

