Small plane crash at Cape Cod airport leaves pilot dead

A small, private plane crashed at the Provincetown Municipal Airport on Cape Cod on Sunday afternoon, catching fire and killing the pilot, who was the only person on board, city officials said.

The fire department and mutual aid partners in Provincetown, which sits at the very tip of the Cape Cod just southeast of Boston, extinguished the fire and the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a city news release.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the cause of which is still unknown, the release stated.

The airport was closed following the crash.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.