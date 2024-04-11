Skier, 21, dies in 'high-risk' stunt trying to jump over US highway

NEW YORK — A 21-year-old man has died while attempting to perform a “high-risk skiing stunt” trying to jump the width of a U.S. highway in Colorado, authorities say.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m. when the Grand County Communications Center in Colorado received a 911 call regarding a skiing accident on Highway 40, just west of Berthoud Pass Summit about reports of a 21-year-old male skier who was found “unconscious and not breathing,” according to a statement from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office released on Wednesday.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to perform a high-risk skiing stunt by trying to clear the width of Highway 40 and unfortunately lacked the necessary speed and distance and subsequently landed on the highway pavement,” authorities said. “The victim had been wearing a helmet and other protective gear.”

Officials initiated CPR on the man but could not resuscitate him.

“Emergency responders arrived on scene and determined that the male subject was deceased and the Grand County Coroner’s Office was notified to respond to the scene,” according to Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident impacted Highway 40 traffic in both directions while investigators processed the scene and maintained the privacy of the victim, police say.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office has now assumed primary jurisdiction over this case and will release the victim’s identity and cause and manner of death “when appropriate,” authorities said.

The investigation into the accident is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.