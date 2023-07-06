Shootings in New York City are down 25% so far this year: NYPD

NEW YORK — Despite a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend, the number of shootings in New York City decreased in each of the last 13 weeks, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD). For the first half of 2023, shootings are down 25% compared to the same time period a year ago.

So far in 2023, nearly 200 fewer people have been shot in the nation’s largest city compared to the first six months of 2022.

“That is not just a number. These are hundreds of real people. Hundreds of families spared the devastating impacts of gun violence,” acting New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban said.

The numbers are a stark contrast to the multiple deadly incidents of gun violence during the recent holiday weekend. Twenty people were killed and 126 were injured in 22 mass shootings that erupted across the country between 5 p.m. ET Friday and 5 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that tracks shootings nationwide.

The drop coincides with the historic number of gun-related arrests. In June 2023, police made 345 arrests resulting in 300 firearms seized for the month. Overall, NYPD officers have seized 3,424 guns and made 2,162 gun arrests through the first six months of 2023.

“There are still too many guns on the streets and too many criminals willing to carry them and pull the trigger,” Caban said.

Crime overall also dropped slightly last month compared to the same month a year ago. Additionally, there were fewer homicides, rapes, robberies, burglaries and hate crimes were down 18%. However, June saw increases in grand larceny, auto felony assault and subway crime.

