Shooting at a historically Black university's homecoming fest in Pennsylvania kills 1 and wounds 6

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — Gunfire erupted during outdoor festivities at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University late Saturday, killing one person and wounding six others as students and alumni celebrated homecoming at the historically Black school, authorities said.

A person who had a firearm was detained, and officials are investigating the possibility that there was more than one shooter but don’t believe there is any active threat to the campus, Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said during a brief news conference early Sunday.

“We don’t have a lot of answers about exactly what happened," he said. “What I will tell you is that today we’re operating as if this is not an incident where someone came in with the design to inflict mass damage on a college campus.”

Authorities say the shooting took place at around 9:30 p.m. outside a large building called the International Cultural Center, where tents and tables were set up for tailgating and socializing after a football game earlier in the day.

“It was a chaotic scene, and people fled in every direction," the district attorney said. He urged anyone with video from the scene or other information that could help the investigation to contact the FBI.

Authorities weren’t sharing details about the victims, including their conditions or where the injured were being treated.

The campus is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Philadelphia. Chester County detectives are leading the investigation, with support from state police and the FBI.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that he was briefed on the shooting and offered the support of his administration and family.

“Join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” he said.

Lincoln University Police Chief Marc Partee said the shooting devastated the school's community on what was supposed to be a joyous day focused on the school’s legacy.

“If there was another word to describe that, that’s more impactful, I would use it,” he said, “but ‘devastated’ is a start.”

