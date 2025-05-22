Shooting reported at CIA headquarters in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. — A non-fatal shooting was reported outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, Thursday morning, the Fairfax Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m., a police spokesperson said.

"The main gate is currently closed, employees should seek alternative routes," a CIA spokesperson said. "Additional details will be made available as appropriate."

Fairfax police said officers are in the area to direct traffic while the CIA conducts their investigation. There are no road closures at this time.

This is a developing story.

