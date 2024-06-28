Shark attacks man in Florida

YULEE, Fla. — A shark attacked a man in Florida, seriously injuring his arm, officials said.

The attack unfolded around 11 a.m. Friday at West Rock near the port of Fernandina, which is north of Jacksonville near the Florida-Georgia border, Nassau County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Alicia Tarancon said.

The man, who is in his 40s, has been airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, Tarancon said.

This attack comes after a well-known surfer and lifeguard was killed by a shark in Hawaii on Sunday.

Tamayo Perry, 49, had been a lifeguard with Honolulu Ocean Safety since 2016. He was a local surf coach and competed for years in the Pipeline Master Trials, according to his official bio on his coaching site. Perry appeared in the 2002 movie "Blue Crush," along with episodes of "Hawaii Five-O" and "The Bridge," according to IMDb.

"The world knew Tamayo as a surfer and an actor, but to those who knew him best, he was a man of deep faith ... now taken too soon," his wife, Emilia Perry, told ABC News in an exclusive interview. "I feel so upset and devastated. But I also have a weird calmness in my heart knowing that he's in a better place."

