Several people injured in 'serious' multi-vehicle crash on Maryland's Bay Bridge: Police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (ANNAPOLIS, Md.) -- Several people were injured in a "serious" multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the U.S.-50 Bay Bridge in Maryland Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. ET on the westbound span of the bridge, which crosses the Chesapeake Bay.

"Multiple" patients have been transported to area hospitals, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. No additional information on the extent of their injuries has been released at this time.

The number of vehicles involved in the crash was also not immediately disclosed.

US-50 Bay Bridge Westbound; All lanes remain closed for multi-vehicle crash. EB and WB traffic platooning (Alternating turns) on the Eastbound Bridge. Expect major delays. For real time Bay Bridge updates, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726). #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/bCKEWFoYKC — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 27, 2024

The westbound span of the bridge was closed for several hours following the crash, as tow operators were working to clear vehicles. All lanes have since reopened, the Maryland Transportation Authority said Saturday afternoon.

Authorities advised people to continue to expect delays in both directions.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers are investigating the incident.

The bridge's dual spans are four miles long, making them among the longest over-water structures in the world, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Also known as the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, it connects the eastern shore of Maryland with the areas of Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

