Service restored to Amtrak, NJ Transit after earlier suspension

By Emily Shapiro and Ivan Pereira, ABC News

Amtrak passenger train USA Robert Alexander/Getty Images (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New Haven, Connecticut, resumed on Thursday evening after train service was suspended for over two hours as crews worked to restore power in the New York area, Amtrak said.

"Significant delays are anticipated due to rail congestion and single-tracking," Amtrak said in a statement to passengers after service was restored.

The outage included trains in and out of New York Penn Station, Amtrak said.

New Jersey Transit resumed service of its trains into Penn Station after it also had to suspend service in the afternoon due to the Amtrak issue.

An unrelated brush fire was impacting wire repairs, according to Amtrak and NJ Transit.

The outage was reported shortly after Amtrak warned that the extreme heat in the Northeast might force trains to slow down, causing up to one-hour delays. It was not immediately clear if the service suspension was caused by the heat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

