Separate boat crashes in Cape Cod and the Ozarks leave one dead, 13 injured, authorities say

NEW YORK — Separate boat crashes in Massachusetts and Missouri over the weekend have left multiple people injured and at least one person dead.

A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured when a boat crashed Friday night into a jetty in Cape Cod, according to Massachusetts State Police (MSP).

The boat crashed into Sesuit Harbor in Dennis, Massachusetts, around 9 p.m. local time, the Massachusetts State Police said Sunday morning.

The body of the 17-year-old was recovered at 11:30 p.m., local time by the MSP regional dive team with help from the Dennis Fire-Rescue team, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a letter obtained by ABC News to Dover Sherborn High School students and staff, the school identified the teen who died as Sadie Mauro.

"Our school community is devastated and heartbroken," the school said. "Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit. She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind."

The school's principal said the school is offering counseling services on Monday for students and staff members.

Another passenger, described as a teenage male, sustained a head laceration and was sent to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment, according to MSP.

The MSP Marine Unit and the Underwater Recovery Unit will dive and search the crash site Sunday for debris from the boat, as their investigation continues.

Mauro's death is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District, Dennis police and the Cape and Island District Attorney's Office.

On Saturday, eight people were injured after an intoxicated boater crashed ashore and hit a home in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, local time, when the 1200-horsepower boat ran aground, crashed into a shorefront home, overturned and ejected its seven passengers and driver, according to the Highway Patrol.

Two passengers sustained moderate injuries, five passengers and the boat’s driver suffered serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

In a press release, the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District said one person was in critical condition.

The driver of the boat, Adam Ramirez, 47, of Huntington Beach, California, was charged with two counts of boating while intoxicated on Sunday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He has since been released for medical treatment.

The home, which was occupied at the time of the incident, suffered “extensive damage” according to the Highway Patrol and the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District.

