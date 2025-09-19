Senate passes 'National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk' ahead of memorial service

(WASHINGTON) -- Days before a memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a "National Day of Remembrance" for the conservative influencer after he was killed on Sept. 10.
While on the Senate floor, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who was leading the passage of the resolution, said he is "proud to have the support of more than 20 of my colleagues to honor Charlie by dedicating his birthday" as this day of remembrance.
In the approved resolution, the Senate "recognizes Charlie Kirk for his contributions to civic education and public service" and "encourages educational institutions, civic organizations and citizens across the United States to observe this day."
House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that the House of Representative will "soon pass a resolution honoring the life and legacy of our friend Charlie Kirk, and condemning the political violence that led to his untimely passing."
After a two-day manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested for allegedly shooting Kirk and charged on Tuesday with a slew of offenses, including aggravated murder, with prosecutors announcing the intent to seek the death penalty.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI is investigating "anyone and everyone" involved in a chat on Discord -- a group chat messaging platform -- where the suspect allegedly sent messages two hours before he was taken into custody, admitting he shot Kirk.
Erika Kirk, the influencer's widow, is expected to speak on Sunday. On Thursday, she was "unanimously elected" as the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA, the organization her late husband was the founder of.
The Department of Homeland Security has designated Charlie Kirk's memorial service as a Special Event Assessment Rating Level 1 event, which is "reserved for events of the highest national significance," a department official said.
