Security review planned for Pennsylvania governor's official residence after arson attack

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — An independent expert will review security at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence after investigators accused a man of scaling a wall and setting fire to the mansion, state police said Wednesday.

The review will be a risk and vulnerability assessment of the governor’s official residence following the security breach, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

