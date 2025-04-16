National

Security review planned for Pennsylvania governor's official residence after arson attack

By The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — An independent expert will review security at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence after investigators accused a man of scaling a wall and setting fire to the mansion, state police said Wednesday.

The review will be a risk and vulnerability assessment of the governor’s official residence following the security breach, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

