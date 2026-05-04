A second sloth dies after transfer to a central Florida zoo from troubled Sloth World

ORLANDO, Fla. — A second sloth taken to a central Florida zoo for rehabilitation has died out of a group given up by a yet-to-open tourist attraction facing scrutiny for the deaths of more than 30 other sloths imported from Guyana and Peru.

Habanero, an adult male, was euthanized Saturday to prevent further suffering at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens. He had been taken there for rehabilitation along with a dozen other sloths given up by Sloth World, a tourist attraction planned for Orlando's tourism district that never opened, zoo officials said.

Another sloth, Bandit, died last week after being transferred to the zoo.

“When the sloths arrived, all were underweight and are being treated for gastrointestinal (GI) issues, requiring intensive, specialized care,” the zoo said in a statement. “Habanero initially showed encouraging signs of stabilization, including eating and drinking regularly under the close supervision of the zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams. In recent days, however, his condition worsened.”

A criminal investigation into the sloths' treatment under Sloth World's care is underway by state and local authorities.

Inspection reports by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission revealed 31 deaths between December 2024 and February 2025.

The wildlife agency said 21 sloths imported from Guyana died at an Orlando facility called Sanctuary World Imports at the time in December 2024 when temperatures dropped into the 40-to-55 degree Fahrenheit (4.4 to 12.8 degrees Celsius) range. Sloths are unable to regulate their body temperature as well as other mammals and do best in the 68-to-85 degree Fahrenheit (20 to 30 degrees Celsius) range.

The tourist attraction later ordered 10 sloths from Peru, which arrived in February 2025. Two were dead on arrival. The rest appeared emaciated and died of what the report termed “poor health issues," according to the state agency's report.

There was no answer Monday at a phone number listed for the tourist attraction in the wildlife agency's report.

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