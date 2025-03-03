Search underway for missing 2-year-old boy Dane Paulsen in Oregon

SILETZ, Ore. — A massive search is underway for an Oregon toddler who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

Dane Paulsen, 2, was reported missing at approximately 4:25 p.m. Saturday and was last seen playing in the front yard of his family's Siletz, Oregon, home, "out of sight of his parents," the sheriff's department said in a statement on Sunday.

"We thank our community for sharing information and tips related to this investigation," the sheriff's department said. "Our team and the community are working tirelessly to bring Dane home."

Authorities have searched 382 acres and 283 miles have been covered, but Paulsen has still not been found, authorities said.

The child is "friendly and fearless, and is comfortable around strangers and water, but cannot swim" and is "known to love water and vehicles," authorities said.

Paulsen has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy hoodie with ears, black pants and blue and white shoes, the sheriff's department said.

Multiple search-and-rescue teams, 40 investigators, aerial drones, human trailing dogs and 138 community volunteers continue to search for Paulsen, authorities said. Marine teams and divers have also begun looking in the Siletz River, authorities said.

The Lincoln County Major Crime Team and the FBI are also assisting with the investigation and any new leads, authorities said. The FBI's Victim Service Division is also providing resources to Paulsen's family, officials said.

Previously, an adult male and a 1990s gold-colored station wagon, "both of which were not known to the family," were seen in the area approximately 30 minutes prior to Paulsen's disappearance, but authorities have located the driver and the vehicle, which are "no longer a point of interest."

At this time, "Dane's disappearance does not meet the criteria to use the Amber Alert system," according to the sheriff's department.

The Department of Justice requires certain criteria to issue an Amber Alert, including the following: reasonable belief an abduction occurred, the child is in imminent danger of injury or death, there is enough descriptive information on the victim and the abduction, the child is 17 years or younger and the child's name or other important information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center system, according to the department's website.

"There is no evidence at this time to suggest criminal actions are involved in this incident," police said.

Officials said community members wanting to assist with search efforts can check in with camp hosts at Elks Toketee Illahee campground on Monday, or can report relevant information regarding Paulsen's disappearance by calling 541-265-0669.

The sheriff's department said additional updates on the situation will be shared via social media and FlashAlert.

