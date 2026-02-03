Search for Savannah Guthrie's mother continues as police suspect possible abduction

(NEW YORK) -- Investigations are continuing this morning after the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie disappeared over the weekend in what authorities believe was a possible abduction early Sunday morning from her Arizona home, police said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

Investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home willingly and that she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department told ABC News.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed Nancy Guthrie's home on Sunday and "saw some things at the home that were concerning to us," and that it is considered a crime scene.

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.

She takes medication that if she doesn't have in 24 hours, "it could be fatal," Nanos said Monday.

Authorities said they are reviewing the home's security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie's cell phone.

Sources briefed on the probe told ABC News that investigators are focusing on Nancy Guthrie’s electronic devices to see if there is data that could point to an assailant or a specific time when the abduction would have occurred.

Investigators are also paying careful attention to the condition of the home and whether things were moved or left out of place, which could suggest that someone with greater strength or agility would have been in the home and when, sources said.

"Right now, we don't see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene," Nanos said.

