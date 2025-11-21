Search for missing Phoenix toddler heads into 2nd day: Police

(PHOENIX) -- A Phoenix toddler remains missing, as the search to find her heads into the weekend, according to police.

The Phoenix Police Department is asking for help in locating 3-year-old Wednesday Guilford, who they say vanished Thursday with her mom, Kendal Guilford.

"Detectives are looking for 3yo Wednesday Guilford. She was last seen with her biological mother 32yo Kendal Guilford near 44th St. and Baseline Rd. walking a black French Bulldog," the Phoenix Police Department posted on X late Thursday night.

Phoenix Police Department's Sergeant Brian Bower told ABC News that Guilford's family reached out for help locating her on Wednesday, and the case is civil, not criminal.

"This case does not involve any criminal nature and there is no custody documentation. Because there is no formal court paperwork for custody, and mom does not have a place to live, family members are worried for Wednesday's welfare. This is more of a civil issue with detectives concerned for Wednesday's welfare," he said.

Bower said that Kendal Guilford is alleged to be homeless and use drugs.

"Mom is known to be homeless. She stays at friends' houses, here and there. Dad was staying with the kid. Dad invited mom back over. Mom's known to use drugs, so Dad's like, 'Hey, if you want to come over!' Dad leaves the house for a little bit -- when he gets back with other family members, the mom is gone with the daughter," he said.

Bower added that Kendal Guilford is "not going to get arrested" if police find her and her daughter.

Wednesday Guilford is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brunette hair, according to local affiliate KNXV. The outlet noted that she was last seen wearing a pink dress with floral print and black flats.

Kendal Guilford is said to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes and orange-blond hair, KNXV reported. She was last seen wearing a grey sweat suit and glasses with clear frames, according to the Arizona station.

Anyone with information regarding Wednesday Guilford can call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

