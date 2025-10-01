Sean 'Diddy' Combs opposes request from 'Mia' to give victim impact statement

(NEW YORK) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs is opposing a prosecution request to allow his former assistant -- who testified under the pseudonym "Mia" -- to deliver a victim impact statement at his sentencing hearing on Friday.

"Simply, she is not a victim of anything," defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a letter to the judge on Wednesday.

In July, a jury found Combs guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with another ex-girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym "Jane."

Federal prosecutors conceded that "Mia" -- who testified about abuse she said she suffered while working as Combs' assistant -- is not a victim of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

The defense called "Mia" a liar, saying she testified at trial "with a made up voice and demeanor" and now wants to "sully" the sentencing hearing.

"Moreover, that she is so eager to return to court, when she plainly does not have to, and is not even entitled to, puts her proffered fear of testifying at trial into clear relief. This was a show for her,” Agnifilo said.

While the music mogul was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, he was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge. He was also found not guilty of both charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in connection with Ventura and "Jane."

Combs is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Federal prosecutors argue Combs deserves at least 11 years in prison, while Combs' attorneys are seeking time served. Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.

The sentencing hearing comes after Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs' request to throw out his conviction on Tuesday, saying the defense arguments that prostitution requires a financial motive or participation in the sexual activity "don’t hold water."

