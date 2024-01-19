Schools close in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Pittsburgh as new blast of snow hits Northeast

NEW YORK — More than 100 million Americans are under winter alerts Friday as a storm hits the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast and another brutal surge of Arctic air pushes into the South.

The snow forecast

Snow is falling from Indiana to Delaware on Friday morning, causing dangerous commutes in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Most areas are forecast to see 2 to 5 inches.

New York City may get 1 to 2 inches of snow -- the second day this week with more than 1 inch of snow following New York City's snow drought of more than 700 days.

Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency and the city's school district has closed schools for Friday. Mayor Cherelle Parker warned Thursday night that the storm is "an all-hands-on-deck moment."

Baltimore City Public Schools and Pittsburgh's public schools also closed their doors on Friday.

In Nashville, schools have been shut down the entire week in the wake of the snowfall that wreaked havoc on roads.

The snow will end by Friday night, leaving bitterly cold temperatures across much of the Northeast.

Meanwhile, a reinforcing shot of Arctic air is expected to settle in on Friday and should stick around through the weekend across the Midwest and Great Lakes. All that cold air should help generate the intense lake effect snow bands that have been blanketing numerous locations along the lakes this week.

The highest snow report in the last 48 hours is from Copenhagen, New York, where residents saw a whopping 50 inches of heavy lake effect snow.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, snow will change to sleet and freezing rain across parts of Washington and Oregon on Friday, which may lead to slick roads and dangerous travel.

Throughout this weekend, another storm makes its way onshore from the Pacific Ocean, bringing a heavy rain chance to central California and Northern California. An estimated 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely from San Francisco to the Oregon border.

Brutal cold

More than a dozen states are still facing sub-zero temperatures heading into the weekend.

The wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- is forecast on Sunday to plunge to minus 16 degrees in Chicago, minus 10 degrees in Kansas City, 4 degrees in Nashville and 10 degrees in New York City.

Freeze watches and warnings are in effect for cities as far south as New Orleans, Jacksonville, Florida, and Corpus Christi, Texas.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.