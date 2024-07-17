Sarah Huckabee Sanders' RNC speech gets standing ovation: 'Not even an assassin's bullet could stop' Trump

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was welcomed to the Republican National Convention stage with a standing ovation as one of the final speakers of the night Tuesday.

Sanders, who served as Donald Trump's press secretary, began her speech with a reference to the assassination attempt on the former president at Saturday's rally in Butler, Pa., praising his strength.

"Never have I been more proud than to stand with [Trump] right now, tonight," she said. "Not even an assassin's bullet could stop him. God almighty intervened because America is one nation under God, and He is certainly not finished with President Trump."

Recounting a story about taking her children to meet her former boss at the White House, Sanders got a big laugh from the crowd with a jab at President Joe Biden, saying: "I got the chance to take my 4-year-old son Huck to 'Bring Your Kid to Work Day,' much like Jill now drags Joe to 'Bring Your Husband To Work Day.'"

Sanders went to reflect on her time working in the Trump administration, recalling the criticism she faced from the news media at the time. During her tenure as press secretary from July 2017 to July 2019, Sanders was accused of lying to the White House press corps.

In speaking about her own record as governor, Sanders said she was the "first and only governor in the country to kick Communist China off our farmland," however at least 24 other states also forbid or limit nonresidents to own farmland, according to the Agricultural Law Center.

Overall Sanders' speech seemed to be one of the most rallying of the night for the crowd, which broke into applause several times as she shared anecdotes and sought to paint a more human picture of Trump the man.

“President Trump is a leader, and he's the leader our country needs, and if ever there was a doubt, earlier this week, we saw just how tough, resilient, courageous and daring this man is," she said. "We can't get him back in the White House.”