Sam Hartman leads No. 11 Notre Dame to thrilling 21-14 win over No. 17 Duke

Notre Dame wasn’t going to come up short in another big game.

On the heels of an excruciating, last-second home loss to Ohio State last week, the No. 11 Fighting Irish went on the road and pulled out a thrilling 21-14 win over No. 17 Duke.

Notre Dame blew a 13-0 lead and allowed Duke to storm back and take a 14-13 lead with 9:17 to play. The Fighting Irish sputtered offensively for most of the night, and things looked bleak when Duke pinned Sam Hartman and the Irish offense at their own five-yard line with 2:35 to play.

But Hartman wouldn’t let his team lose.

Hartman, Notre Dame’s transfer quarterback, is the ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes from his time at Wake Forest. But the biggest play of the night was made with Hartman’s legs. With under 1:00 remaining in regulation, Notre Dame faced a fourth-and-16 from the Duke 47.

Hartman dropped back to pass and nobody was open, so the sixth-year senior took off and ran. He knew a huge hit was coming, but Hartman still dove into traffic and picked up a clutch 17 yards for a first down to keep Notre Dame’s hopes alive.

After Hartman's clutch run, the Irish were in field goal range and went back to the ground.

Instead of simply setting up a field goal try, Audric Estime broke through the Duke front and reeled off a 30-yard touchdown run. It capped off a gutsy 95-yard drive and proved to be the game-winner for Notre Dame.

Following a successful two-point conversion, Duke and quarterback Riley Leonard would get one more opportunity with 31 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Instead, the Notre Dame defense got a strip-sack on Leonard to seal a gutsy victory.

With the win, Notre Dame improved to 5-1 and kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive. On top of that, Notre Dame increased its regular season winning streak over ACC opponents to 30 games.

Duke had a chance to start a season 5-0 for the first time since 1994. Instead, the Blue Devils fell to 4-1.