Salvage team recovers body of another missing worker in Baltimore bridge collapse: Officials

BALTIMORE — The body of one of the three victims that had been unaccounted for following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has been recovered, Baltimore's Unified Command said Monday.

Salvage teams located what they believed to be one of the construction vehicles reported missing on March 26, after the incident, and promptly notified the Maryland Department of State Police, United Command said.

The Maryland State Police, the FBI, and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded and located a deceased victim trapped inside the vehicle Sunday, United Command said.

At the request of the family, authorities have not released the name of the victim, who was identified by the medical examiner's office Monday, according to Unified Command.

"As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone’s beloved friend or family member," Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement.

Two more victims remain unaccounted for and have been declared dead after the March 26 incident, when a cargo ship crashed into the Baltimore bridge, causing a near-total collapse of a bridge span in the port.

Six people were killed in the incident. The bodies of three of the deceased were previously recovered and identified by officials as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, and Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 38.

Miguel Luna, a father of five from Usulutan, California, in El Salvador, was among the missing workers presumed dead, his family previously told ABC News.

A 35-year-old from Camotán, Chiquimula, in Guatemala and a Mexican resident were also reported missing and are presumed dead, according to their respective country's foreign ministry.

Salvage operations continue.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.