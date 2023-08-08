Saints work out, but don't sign Kareem Hunt, who's headed to Colts for a visit

The New Orleans Saints are preparing for life without Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. The team reportedly worked out running back Kareem Hunt just days after Kamara received a three-game suspension from the NFL, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Hunt, 28, spent the past four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Last season, Hunt rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns on 123 attempts. Hunt also caught 35 passes for 210 yards and one receiving touchdown in 17 games.

The signing would take pressure off Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller, who are expected to fill in for Kamara during his suspension. Hunt has excelled as a complementary back the past couple seasons, pairing with Nick Chubb in Cleveland to create one of the league's strongest backfields. He could work his way into a similar role with the Saints, especially when Kamara returns from suspension.

Kamara will miss the team's first three games of the regular season after allegedly fighting a man at a Las Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend in 2022. Kamara met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, and was suspended two days later. Following that meeting with Goodell, Kamara said he made a "bad decision" and was "completely wrong" for his actions. Kamara will be eligible to re-join the team for its Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 1.

While reports suggested Hunt would sign with the Saints, that may not be the case. Hunt will reportedly visit the Indianapolis Colts next.

Veteran RB Kareem hunt had a great visit with the #Saints - and now is on his way to Indianapolis to meet with the #Colts tomorrow, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 8, 2023

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is seeking a contract extension and things have grown sour between him and Colts owner Jim Irsay. If the team signs Hunt, he could serve as insurance in case Taylor sits out or gets traded.

Fantasy impact

Hunt has plenty of recent experience as a complementary piece and would likely be relied upon in a similar role where ever he signs. The Saints have plenty of competition at running back, so Hunt would likely pair with Jamaal Williams while Kamara was suspended. Once Kamara returned, it's unclear how the team would divvy up carries between the three players.

The Colts situation is dependent on Taylor's availability. If Taylor doesn't play or gets traded, Hunt would presumably start for the team. It's possible the Colts would limit his touches with another player, but Hunt would play a decent role in the offense. If Taylor does return, however, that could cap Hunt's upside. He'll still get carries, but Taylor would likely receive the majority of the work. – Yahoo Fantasy staff