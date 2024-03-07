Saints reportedly sign safety Tyrann Mathieu to a two-year deal

Tyrann Mathieu and the New Orleans Saints have reportedly agreed to a new two-year deal on Thursday, according to NewOrleans.Football.

Josina Anderson reports the contract is worth $13 million. The safety was headed into the final year of his deal with the Saints and would've accounted for one of the bigger salary cap hits on the team — approximately $12 million.

Cutting Mathieu would've only saved New Orleans effectively nothing, but restructuring or extending his deal offered the salary-cap strapped team more spending flexibility ahead of the new league year beginning next week.

The 31 year old coming off a season in which he finished with 75 tackles, nine pass deflections, four interceptions and a touchdown for his hometown team. The three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro joined the Saints in 2022, after spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and winning a Super Bowl with the team.

In two years with New Orleans, Mathieu has started 34 games with 166 tackles, 17 passes defended and seven interceptions. The Saints finished second in the NFC South at 9-8 and missed the playoffs due to its tiebreaker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.