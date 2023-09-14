Ryder Cup: U.S. team votes to limit access for Netflix's 'Full Swing' cameras over concerns

Netflix cameras will be at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club later this month for the Ryder Cup, but its access will be significantly limited.

U.S. captain Zach Johnson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that all 12 American players unanimously decided to keep certain areas at the tournament in Italy off limits for the "Full Swing" camera crew.

It’s unclear what areas of the tournament will be off limits specifically, though Johnson said the U.S. team room would be one of them.

"It was one of those where we all gathered, I talked to every individual and laid out scenarios," Johnson said, via The Associated Press . "And they all felt like it was best to navigate that week of the tournament in a manner which the sanctity and sacredness of Team USA is preserved. We're eliminating scenarios."

Netflix is in production for the second season of “Full Swing,” its popular golf documentary series that launched earlier this year. A second season has been announced and is in the works, but it’s unclear when it will be released. The Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour’s season, the latest LIV Golf drama and merger, among other things, are sure to be big focuses of the season.

Netflix declined to comment to The Associated Press. It’s unclear if the European team is placing the same limitations on Netflix’s camera crews.

"Netflix is going to be there," PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said, via The Associated Press . "I would say all things involving the team we leave to the team and the captain. I think there's a sanctity to the team room, and the experience is important to them. It's part of being a team, right? Netflix has been great for the game. They're doing great things. The team collectively decided there are areas of privacy that need to be respected."

Though Netflix may miss some interesting moments from the Ryder Cup, Justin Thomas said the decision was a simple one.

"I just think there was maybe a couple of people a little skeptical, and it really was not even a conversation," he said, via The Associated Press . "We're all a team this week. All 12 were on board [with the decision], so it doesn't really matter."

The Ryder Cup will officially kick off on Sept. 28 outside of Rome. The United States hasn’t won the event on European soil since 1993.