Russell Wilson reportedly joining Giants on 1-year, $21 million deal

Russell Wilson has reached an agreement to join the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal for the 36-year-old quarterback is reportedly for one year and up to $21 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed.

ESPN Sources: The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for… pic.twitter.com/ZjjOz0U7bl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2025

Wilson played with the Steelers on a one-year, $1.21 million contract in 2024 while still owed $37.79 million from the Denver Broncos. He said after the season that he wants to play "as long as possible," reiterating a statement he made in November that he wants to play 5-7 more years.

Wilson joined the Steelers in the offseason after being released by the Broncos, but started on the bench in favor of Fields after a calf injury sidelined him in the preseason. He took over at quarterback in Week 7 and remained the Steelers' starter through the remaining 11 games of the regular season and a 28-14 wild-card playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh won its first four games with Wilson at quarterback before a 2-5 finish to the regular season that included a four-game season-ending losing streak. Wilson completed 63.7% of his passes for 225.6 yards per game with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in his 11 regular-season starts. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers during the playoff loss to the Ravens.

Wilson's play improved from the worst of his disastrous stint with the Broncos that resulted in Denver releasing him in spite of a significant hit to the salary cap. He was good enough to keep Pittsburgh competitive as a playoff team, but there was little to indicate he could return to his Pro Bowl form from his Seattle Seahawks tenure and lift the Steelers into Super Bowl contention.