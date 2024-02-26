Russell Wilson, after benching and alleged contract dispute, wants to finish his career with the Broncos

Despite what was a very chaotic end to the season last year in Denver, Russell Wilson hopes to spend the rest of his career with the Broncos.

Wilson, who was benched for the final two games of last season, said he not only wants to return to the franchise next fall, but he has a goal to win two more Super Bowls before he hangs it up for good.

"I've got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years and what I've gone through," Wilson said on the "I Am Athlete" podcast on Sunday. "Whether it's in Denver or somewhere else, I hope it's in Denver. I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.

"For me, it's about winning. In the next five years, I want to win two. I want to feel the chill of that trophy again. I love the city and everything else, but you also want to be in a place that loves you, too. I want to win, that's all I care about."

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Marshall sits down for an in-depth interview with Russell Wilson:



“I’ve got more fire now than ever, and for me, it’s all about winning. I just want to win.” pic.twitter.com/clGt5YRzUX — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 25, 2024

Wilson was traded to the Broncos before the 2022 season after he got his start in the league with the Seattle Seahawks. The 35-year-old, however, went just 4-11 in his first season with the team and then was benched for the final two games of last season over a contract dispute. Wilson said that the Broncos told him he'd be benched unless he agreed to delay a contract trigger that would have guaranteed his 2025 salary .

The Broncos went 1-1 under Jarrett Stidham to close out the year, and they finished with an 8-9 record while missing the playoffs for an eighth straight season. Wilson threw for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season while completing 66.4% of his passes in 15 games.

While Wilson is apparently willing to keep playing with the Broncos, it's still unclear how the franchise feels. Broncos head coach Sean Payton — who insisted that benching Wilson was solely a football decision — said last month that the two sides haven't closed the door on Wilson starting again next season in Denver. Once a decision is made, Payton said, Wilson will "be the first to know."

"Otherwise it would have been like, 'Hey, goodbye,'" Payton said . "We'll look at all the scenarios and try to do what's best for the Broncos. But communication will be important, and that final decision hasn't been made."

Whatever the move is, both sides will have to make it soon. Wilson signed a five-year, $242.5 million deal after he joined the Broncos in 2022, though he has an out after the 2025 season. His $37 million injury guarantee for the 2025 season becomes fully guaranteed in March, too.

If the Broncos truly want to avoid that and move on from Wilson, it’ll have to happen in the next few weeks. While it’s unclear what the franchise wants to do, Wilson has now made his position known.