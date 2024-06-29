Russell Westbrook picks up $4 million player option to stay with Los Angeles Clippers

Veteran guard Russell Westbrook is staying with the Los Angeles Clippers for another season. Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, is picking up his $4 million player option to stay in LA, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Nine-time All-Star G Russell Westbrook is picking up his $4 million option and returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists a season ago. pic.twitter.com/p1sIeJy2tk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2024

After signing with the Clippers in February 2023, Westbrook signed a two-year, $7.8 million with the team last summer. The 35-year-old guard averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 68 games with the Clippers last season.

After early season-ending injuries in his career, Westbrook had a major comeback with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and was voted MVP in 2017. He averaged a triple-double in four separate seasons: three with the Thunder, from 2016 to 2019, and another with the Washington Wizards in the 2020-2021 season.

Westbrook's career has slowed in recent years, with a few sluggish seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Clippers, Westbrook is an effective point guard off the bench as a backup to James Harden.