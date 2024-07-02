Rudy Giuliani disbarred over 'false and misleading' statements on 2020 election

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani's association with former President Donald Trump has cost him his law license.

Giuliani has been disbarred, according to a decision handed down Tuesday by the Appellate Division First Department in New York.

The ruling is a consequence of Giuliani's "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

