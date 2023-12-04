'Rizz' is Oxford's 2023 word of the year: What it means and how it's used

“Rizz” was crowned 2023’s word of the year by the publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary, as the youthful Gen Z term charmed both voters and linguistics experts alike.

What it means: For those of us who haven't heard the term before, "rizz" is slang for "style, charm, or attractiveness" or "the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner," according to Oxford University Press (OUP). Struggling to describe a certain je ne sais quoi about someone's personality? "Rizz" might be just the word you're looking for.

How to use "rizz" in a sentence: It can be used as a noun or a verb, depending on the sentence. For example:

Noun: “They have a certain rizz about them, an effortless ability to charm someone.”

Verb: “I’m going to rizz up a cutie at the party tonight.”

Translate for millennials, please: It's similar to a person's "game," or their ability to confidently attract someone they're pursuing romantically.

Where it came from: "Rizz" is believed to be derived from the middle part of the word "charisma," much like "fridge" is short for "refrigerator" and "flu" is short for "influenza," OUP explains.

How it became popular: "Rizz" emerged from the internet and gaming culture, popularized in 2022 by YouTube and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who posted videos of "rizz tips" online. The word became more widely used after actor Tom Holland was asked about his rizz level in an interview with BuzzFeed back in June. "I have no rizz whatsoever," Holland said, adding that he had to "play the long game" to win over his girlfriend, actress Zendaya.

What are the effects of rizz? To be on the receiving end of rizz can make a person feel special. "We know that many of us have been frustrated with 'swipe fatigue' on dating apps — paralyzed by too many choices provided by the algorithm," Rachel Lee, a global insights strategist at the Digital Fairy, told the Independent. "The direct attention and intimacy that exercising or receiving 'rizz' commands speak to our wider desires to truly and explicitly connect with someone this year."

The other contenders for the title: Eight words were selected (and their meanings explained) for a public vote before Oxford's linguists chose the winner from a list of four finalists:

“Swiftie” triumphed against “de-influencing.”

“Rizz” defeated “beige flag.”

“Situationship” prevailed over “parasocial.”

“Prompt” beat “heat dome.”

How 'rizz' won over OUP's linguists: "Our language experts chose rizz as an interesting example of how language can be formed, shaped, and shared within communities, before being picked up more widely in society," an OUP press release said. "It speaks to how younger generations now have spaces, online or otherwise, to own and define the language they use. From activism to dating and wider culture, as Gen Z comes to have more impact on society, differences in perspectives and lifestyle play out in language, too."

Broader significance of this year's winner: Oxford's 2022 word of the year was "goblin mode," a slang term referring to "a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."

Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, said in a press release, “Given that last year ‘goblin mode’ resonated with so many of us following the pandemic, it’s interesting to see a contrasting word like rizz come to the forefront, perhaps speaking to a prevailing mood of 2023 where more of us are opening ourselves up after a challenging few years and finding confidence in who we are.”