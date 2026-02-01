Right-wing influencers are targeting Somali child care centers, leaving some fearing for safety

It all began after a viral video alleging fraud in Somali-run child care centers in Minneapolis: strangers peering through windows, right-wing journalists showing up outside homes, influencers hurling false accusations.

In San Diego, child care provider Samsam Khalif was shuttling kids to her home-based center when she was spooked by two men with a camera waiting in a car parked outside, prompting her to circle the block several times before unloading the children.

“I’m scared. I don’t know what their intention is,” said Khalif, who decided to install additional security cameras outside her home.

Somali-run child care centers across the United States have become targets since the video caught the attention of the White House amid the administration's immigration crackdown. Child care providers worry about how they can maintain the safe learning environments they have worked to create for impressionable young children who may be spending their first days away from their parents.

In the Minneapolis area, child care providers, many of them immigrants, say they're being antagonized, exacerbating the stress they face from immigration enforcement activity that has engulfed the city.

One child care provider said she watched someone emerge from a car that had been circling the building and defecate near the center's entrance. The same day, a motorist driving by yelled that the center was a “fake day care.” She’s had to create new lockdown procedures, is budgeting for security and now keeps the blinds closed to shield children from unwanted visitors and from witnessing immigration enforcement actions.

“I can’t have peace of mind about whether the center will be safe today,” said the provider, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being targeted. “That’s a hard pill to swallow.”

How the focus on Somali child care centers started

The day after Christmas, right-wing influencer Nick Shirley posted a lengthy video with explosive allegations that members of Minneapolis's large Somali community were running fake child care centers so they could collect federal child care subsidies.

The U.S. occasionally has seen fraud cases related to child care subsidies. But the Minneapolis video's central claims — that business owners were billing the government for children they were not caring for — were disproven by inspectors. Nonetheless, the Trump administration attempted to freeze child care funding for Minnesota and five other Democratic-led states until a court ordered the funding to be released.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted Somali immigrants with dehumanizing rhetoric, calling them "garbage" and "low IQ" and suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who was born in Somalia, should be deported: "Throw her the hell out!" In Minnesota, 87% of foreign-born Somalis are naturalized U.S. citizens.

Trump has zeroed in on a years-old case in which a sprawling network of fraudsters — many of them Somali Americans — bilked Minnesota of an estimated $300 million that was supposed to help feed children and families. His rhetoric intensified after Shirley's video was posted.

Activists take it upon themselves to investigate

In Federal Way, Washington, and Columbus, Ohio, both home to large Somali communities, right-wing journalists and influencers began showing up unannounced at addresses for child care operations they pulled from state websites.

In one video, a man arrives at a bungalow-style building in Columbus. He films through the glass front door, showing a foyer with cheerful posters that read “When we learn, we grow” and “Make today happy.”

“It does not look like a child care center at all,” the man said.

Ohio dispatched an inspector to the address and found that it was, in fact, a child care center. Its voicemail was hacked, so parents calling heard a slur-laden message calling Somalis "sand rats" and saying they "worship a false religion of baby-raping terrorists," according to WOSU-FM.

In Washington state, child care workers called police on the right-wing journalists who kept appearing outside their homes.

Journalists with the right-leaning Washington outlet Center Square filmed themselves pressing a woman for proof that she ran a child care center she was collecting federal subsidies for. She refused to answer questions.

“Are you aware of the Somali day care fraud? We're just trying to check out if this is a real day care," one of the journalists said. “Where are the children?”

Local officials discourage intimidation of child care providers

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson posted a statement on X saying she would not tolerate anyone trying to “intimidate, harass or film Somali child care providers.” Then, Harmeet Dhillon, who heads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, issued her own warning: “Asking questions/citizen journalism are NOT HATE CRIMES in America — they are protected speech, and if Seattle tries to chill that speech, @CivilRights will step in to protect it and set them straight!”

In Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference to debunk a right-wing influencer’s fraud claims about a Columbus child care center and assured people the state diligently monitored centers that receive public money. He said a child care provider refusing to let in a stranger should not be read as a sign of fraud.

“It shouldn’t be a shock when someone sees something on social media, and someone is going, ‘I can’t get into this place, no one will let me in,’” DeWine said in a news conference in January. “Well, hell, no! No one should let them in.”

Even after DeWine refuted the claims, Republicans in the Statehouse introduced legislation to more closely monitor child care centers, including one that would require those that take public money to provide live video feeds of their classrooms to state officials.

Advocates say fraud claims are a distraction

Child care advocates say the fraud allegations are detracting from other, more pressing crises.

Child care subsidy programs in many states have lengthy waiting lists, making it difficult for parents to return to work. The programs that subsidize child care for families that struggle to afford it are also facing funding threats, including from the Trump administration.

Ruth Friedman, who headed the Office of Child Care under President Joe Biden, accused Trump and Republicans of manufacturing a crisis for political gain.

“They are using it to try to discredit the movement toward investing in child care," said Friedman, who is now a senior fellow at the left-leaning Century Foundation.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon said in a statement that the department “rejects the claim that concerns about child care program integrity are manufactured.” He urged people to report suspected fraud to the government.

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

