Rickie Fowler wins Rocket Mortgage Classic for first PGA Tour victory since 2019

The drought is over for Rickie Fowler.

After four years without a PGA Tour victory, Fowler won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Sunday. He sunk a birdie on a playoff hole to beat Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin after a wild finish on the 17th and 18th holes.

"It's hard to really put it all into words," Fowler said "I knew it was just a matter of time with how I've been playing."

Fowler's triumph came weeks after he faltered at the U.S. Open. He led after 54 holes in Los Angeles, only to stumble on the final day and finish fifth. But there were obvious positives from his performance, including a historic 62 score in the first round. Fowler didn't rebound from that performance, though, at the Travelers Championship this past week. He stayed in the top five through three rounds but finished 13th.

Both are now behind him after Fowler snatched his first win since the 2019 Waste Management Open in Phoenix.

Things looked shaky for Fowler towards the end of the fourth round, though. Despite leading for most of the tournament, Morikawa and Hadwin cruised past Fowler on Sunday with tremendous shots.

Morikawa sank eight birdies in the final round, including one on 17 that vaulted him into first. But he missed a crucial putt on 18 to finish the day with a respectable 64, but only one shot ahead of Fowler. Hadwin did something similar after he nailed a birdie on 17 and missed a shot for a birdie on 18 to force a playoff with Morikawa.

But Fowler made it a three-man race for the win with a tremendous shot on the 18th. His second stroke set him up for a three-foot birdie putt to vault him into the playoff with Morikawa and Hadwin.

