RFK Jr. says Trump has 'promised' him 'control of the public health agencies'

WASHINGTON — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said earlier this week that former President Donald Trump has "promised" him "control of the public health agencies" should Trump win back the White House in November.

Kennedy, who suspended his independent presidential campaign in August and endorsed Trump, made the remarks on a Zoom call with supporters on Monday night. The agencies Kennedy would reportedly oversee in that case include the federal Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture.

"The key, which President Trump has promised me, is control of the public health agencies, which is HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH and a few others. And also the USDA, which is, you know, key to making America healthy, because we've got to get off of seed oils and we've got to get off of pesticides … and we need to make that transition to regenerative agriculture," Kennedy said.

Kennedy has been anti-vaccine activist and founded the Children's Health Defense, a prominent anti-vaccine nonprofit that has campaigned against immunizations and other public health measures like water fluoridation. Medical experts expressed concerns about a rise in medical misinformation through Kennedy's candidacy.

Kennedy's remarks drew condemnation from Trump's former Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

"If RFK has a significant influence on the next administration, that could further erode people's willingness to get up to date with recommended vaccines, and I am worried about the impact that could have on our nation's health, on our nation's economy, on our global security," Adams said at a public health conference, according to The New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg.

Trump has said he is committed to brining Kennedy into his administration. Last week, Trump touted Kennedy's role in helping him "straighten out our health," but joked that he's worried about his strong stance on the environment, saying he wants to keep drilling.

"I don't know if I'm going to have him working too much on the environment. I'm a little concerned about that with Bobby. I don't know if I want him playing around with our with our liquid gold under our feet," Trump said at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, last Friday. "You know, like I said, Bobby will work on health. He's great."

Trump first floated the idea of Kennedy leading his administration's health efforts during the Al Smith Dinner earlier this month. He said Kennedy will "make us a healthier place."

"We're gonna let him go wild for a little while, then I'm gonna have to maybe reign him back, because he's got some pretty wild ideas, but most of them are really good," Trump said at the dinner. "I think he's a he's a good man, and he believes, he believes the environment, the healthy people. He wants healthy people, he wants healthy food. And he's going to do it. He's going to have a big chance to do it, because we do need that."

The Trump campaign said that while no formal decisions have been made about his Cabinet should he win the election, the former president will "work alongside" people like Kennedy in health-related roles.

"No formal decisions about Cabinet and personnel have been made, however, President Trump has said he will work alongside passionate voices like RFK Jr. to Make America Healthy Again by providing families with safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic plaguing our children," Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News. "President Trump will also establish a special Presidential Commission of independent minds and will charge them with investigating what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic illnesses."

ABC News' Kelsey Walsh, Soorin Kim and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

