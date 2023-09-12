Republicans say they'll impeach Biden. Here's why — and how that might work.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said an impeachment vote is the "logical next step" for Republican lawmakers, Punchbowl News reported Tuesday morning, even though there has been public resistance from some conservative members of Congress.

McCarthy, R-CA, is under pressure from hard right Republicans to support impeaching President Biden. Republicans say the president was connected to his son Hunter's business deals with foreign partners, but have not yet provided proof of this.

Will Biden be removed from the presidency?

No. Republicans need 218 votes, a majority in the House, to pass an impeachment resolution. That would not remove the president. It would send the matter to the Senate, where as of today there is no chance of gaining 60 votes to force Biden from office. The impeachment of Biden is largely a political move intended to damage the president’s standing with the public.

But a vote in the full House would not come first. In fact, it might be months before such a vote is held.

When Democrats impeached former President Trump in 2019, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, opened an official inquiry on September 24, but a full vote in the House did not come for nearly three more months, on December 18.

And even the opening of an official impeachment inquiry came after Pelosi had talked about the likelihood of impeachment for months.

What comes next?

So the next step is for McCarthy to open an official inquiry.

In 2019, Pelosi referred the matter to six House committees, but most of the impeachment work took place in the House Intelligence Committee, under then-chairman Adam Schiff, D-CA.

Any impeachment inquiry — in the form of hearings — will likely take place in the House Judiciary Committee, under chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and in the House Oversight Committee, under Chairman Jim Comer, R-KY.

In 2019, Democrats interviewed witnesses in private depositions for several weeks before beginning public hearings in mid-November.

What are they trying to impeach Biden for?

Comer's committee has uncovered a fair amount of details about Hunter Biden's foreign business deals. The evidence strongly suggests that Hunter Biden traded on his family name to enrich himself to the tune of around $7 million, while his father was vice president.

Republicans have not shown that U.S. government decisions were altered to benefit the Biden family, or that President Biden may have received bribes, or that there are direct links between the older Biden and Hunter Biden's business deals, discussions or payments.

However, they have found that Joe Biden sometimes called Hunter while the younger Biden was dining with business associates. And Joe Biden also attended at least two dinners in 2014 and 2015 with foreign individuals who paid Hunter Biden millions of dollars.

Republicans have not found any evidence to date that Joe Biden discussed business deals on those calls or in those meetings.

Hunter Biden is currently facing criminal prosecution for tax evasion and illegal possession of a firearm. An indictment is expected later this month.

Comer, in particular, has made numerous comments about President Biden thatdo not match up with the evidence Republicans have gathered. For example, Comer and his committee have claimed that the "Biden family" has taken more than $20 million "from bad people."

A Washington Post examination of bank records released by the House Oversight Committee put the number at $7 million, and found that almost all that money went to Hunter Biden.

Republican resistance to impeachment

McCarthy is signaling support for impeachment, but that does not mean there is enough Republican support to pass a resolution today.

The Republican speaker would not want to launch into the process at all if he thought a vote would fail. He would want to have some measure of confidence that a months-long process of depositions and hearings would eventually get him to a place where 218 Republicans, out of a total of 222, would vote in favor.

A failed impeachment vote would hurt the GOP politically, essentially backfiring in their face.

"Launching a futile effort to impeach Biden is a sideshow that can only hurt conservative chances to win and reform the country," wrote Henry Olsen, a conservative commentator.

A few Republican House members have been outspoken about the lack of evidence so far to impeach Biden.

"We can waste our time on issues that are not important or we can focus on issues that are," said Rep. Ken Buck, R-CO, this past weekend. "There is not a strong connection at this point between the evidence on Hunter Biden and any evidence connecting the president."