Reports: Utah QB Cameron Rising out for game against Utah State with hand injury

Utah QB Cameron Rising appears to have avoided a serious right hand injury.

According to multiple reports, Rising will miss Saturday’s game against Utah State but is expected to be back for the Utes’ game on Sept. 21 against Oklahoma State. Rising injured his right hand late in the first half of Utah’s Week 2 game against Baylor.

Rising scrambled left to the sideline and was pushed out of bounds after he got rid of the ball. Rising fell into the drink station on Baylor’s sideline and appeared to hit his hand on a cooler.

Cam Rising was slow to get up after this collision with the water coolers on the sideline 😬 pic.twitter.com/drn8EeAdoE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2024

His hand was bloodied after the play and he went to the locker room before halftime. Rising returned to the sideline without his uniform on in the second half and was replaced for the rest of the game by freshman Isaac Wilson. While he was standing on the sideline, Rising had a wrap on his middle and ring fingers.

Wilson will get the start in Rising’s absence against Utah State. He was 4-of-9 passing for 30 yards as Utah beat the Bears 23-12. The Utes failed to score in the second half after taking a 23-3 lead into halftime.

Rising, a seventh-year senior, has thrown seven TD passes in less than two games this season. He opened the season with five TD passes against Southern Utah and was 8-of-14 for 92 yards and two TDs in the first half against Baylor.

Rising showed just how important he is to the Utes when the Utah offense struggled mightily in 2023 while he was sidelined. Rising missed the entire season after suffering a knee injury in the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2022 season. Bryson Barnes, one of the quarterbacks who took snaps in his absence, transferred to Utah State in the offseason and is set to start for the Aggies on Saturday.