Reports: Bam Adebayo signing 3-year, $166M extension to remain with Heat

Bam Adebayo is signing a three-year extension to remain with the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports.
Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the max deal with valued at $166 million.
The Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo – a three-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive player – intend to reach a three-year, $166 million maximum contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Heat expect to lock in their cornerstone center through the 2028-29 season. pic.twitter.com/r8K8P6nyRE— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2024