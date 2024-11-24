Report: Tulsa fires Kevin Wilson as the AAC coaching carousel continues

There are now six head coach openings in the AAC.

According to ESPN, Tulsa fired coach Kevin Wilson after the Golden Hurricane lost to USF on Saturday. Wilson is the sixth coach in the 14-team conference to lose his job during the 2024 season after East Carolina, Charlotte, Rice, Temple and Florida Atlantic have previously made coaching changes.

Tulsa is 1-6 in the AAC and 3-8 overall after Saturday’s 63-30 drubbing. Only FAU at 0-7 has a worse record in conference play this season. Tulsa has allowed over 40 points six times so far this season and is 1-5 in those games.

Wilson was in his second season at Tulsa after succeeding Philip Montgomery. The Golden Hurricane went 4-8 a season ago and haven’t been to a bowl game since the 2021 season.

Wilson is a longtime college coach and the former head coach at Indiana. He coached for six seasons in Bloomington from 2011 through 2016 and had a record of 26-47 with the Hoosiers. Indiana went to bowl games in each of his last two seasons with the school but never won more than six games in a season.

The coaching carousel is at full tilt in the AAC even though it’s widely expected to be a slow spin throughout the rest of college football. There are few power conference coaches who seem in danger of losing their jobs as the House settlement for schools to pay players starting as soon as next season looms large.

Of the schools that made coaching changes in the conference, only East Carolina has a winning record. The Pirates have won four straight games since firing Mike Houston after a blowout loss to Army.