National

Report: Ohio State finalizing deal with ex-Lions coach Matt Patricia to run Buckeyes' defense

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: Philadelphia Eagles coach Matt Patricia looks on before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Ohio State has found a former NFL head coach to be its next defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN, the school is finalizing a deal with former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia to replace Jim Knowles after its national title-winning season. Knowles, a Pennsylvania native, left Ohio State to take the same position at Penn State and become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football.

Patricia most recently served as a defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He was the head coach of the Lions from 2018 through 2020 and the team went 13-29 in his tenure.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!