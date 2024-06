JJ Redick is the frontrunner to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, but no decision on the job has yet been made, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Per the report, Redick is the favorite for the job over fellow candidate James Borrego, the associate head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Redick, a former NBA player, is currently a broadcast analyst for ESPN. The Lakers still have multiple steps planned in their head-coaching search, per the report.

