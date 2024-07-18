National

Report: Clippers trading Russell Westbrook to Jazz for Kris Dunn, setting up move to join Nuggets

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 28: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers brings the ball up court in the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Russell Westbrook is on the move again.

The Los Angeles Clippers struck a deal to send Westbrook to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook is expected to reach a buyout with the Jazz in the near future, which will set him up to eventually join the Denver Nuggets.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!