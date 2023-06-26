National

Remains found near hiking area where British actor Julian Sands went missing, sheriff says

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News

PHOTO: On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. -- San Bernardino County Sheriff

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News

LOS ANGELES — Unidentified human remains were discovered by hikers in the Mount Baldy Wilderness Area in California on Saturday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff said.

The remains were discovered near where British actor Julian Sands went missing in January.

Hikers discovered the remains at about 10 a.m. on Saturday and contacted authorities, the sheriff's office said.

"The decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Identification should be completed within a week, the release said.

Sands, 65, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 13 after he'd gone hiking near the Mount Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains outside Los Angeles.

The discovery of the remains came more than a week after authorities resumed their search for Sands with on-the-ground teams, drones and helicopters.

"Since January, the Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight searches (ground and air) specific to Mr. Sands, with volunteer searcher hours exceeding 500 hours," officials said in a press release on June 17. "Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area."

The remote terrain where Sands went missing made the search difficult in January, officials said at the time.

Search and Rescue teams on the ground, which are often made up of volunteers, had been pulled off the mountain in January due to the hazardous state of trails and the risk of avalanche.

ABC News' Caleigh Bartash, Teddy Grant and Morgan Winsor contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!