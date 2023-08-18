Ravens reportedly sign former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens are still making improvements before the start of the 2023 NFL regular season. The team reportedly signed former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Clowney, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Another year, another late addition of pass-rush help: This time, the #Ravens are signing Jadeveon Clowney to a 1-year deal, giving them a key situational rusher. He’ll complement Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo off the edge. pic.twitter.com/B3JJApZR7v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2023

After being selected by the Houston Texans with the first pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney excelled early in his career. In five seasons with the team, he made three Pro Bowls and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016. Clowney racked up 29 sacks with the team.

Clowney was traded to the Seattle Seahawks just before the start of the 2019 NFL season. He recorded just three sacks in 13 games before entering free agency. He spent one injury-riddled season with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Browns. After racking up nine sacks with Cleveland in 2021, Clowney registered two sacks in 2022. Near the end of the season, Clowney publicly ripped the team. He did not play in the team's final regular-season game over those comments.

Jadeveon Clowney should strengthen an already strong Ravens defense

The Ravens don't need Clowney to perform like a superstar in 2023. The team ranked third in points against in 2022, allowing just 18.5 points per game. The Ravens also tied for fifth in the NFL with 48 sacks in 2022.

The team, however, lost both Justin Houston and Calais Campbell in the offseason. Houston led Baltimore with nine and a half sacks last season. Campbell was tied for second with five and a half sacks in 2022. Clowney was likely signed to offset those losses provided he can still harass opposing quarterbacks.