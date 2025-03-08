National

Ravens re-sign LT Ronnie Stanley, top OL on free agent board, on 3-year, $60 million deal

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back Ronnie Stanley, and taking the top offensive lineman in free agency off the board in the process.

The Pro Bowl left tackle agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with $44 million guaranteed, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The Ravens confirmed they have a deal in place.

This article will be updated with more information.

