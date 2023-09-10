Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins ruled out for Week 1, feared to have torn Achilles

Running back J.K. Dobbins was ruled out for the remainder of the Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 game against the Houston Texans. He left early in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury, but the Ravens reportedly fear Dobbins tore an Achilles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, pending the results of an MRI.

#Ravens RB JK Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A crushing injury. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Dobbins had rushed eight times for 22 yards and touchdown prior to the injury. He had to be helped off the field and the team initially deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after he suffered a torn ACL during the preseason and the missed eight games during the 2022 season as he continued to recover and then suffered a second knee injury.

The Ravens took Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He missed time during training camp this year in search of a new contract.